Nagad gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2023

Nagad Ltd has clinched an award in the category of "Excellence in Mastercard Digital Business" for its outstanding contribution to credit card bill payments at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023".

Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, received an award from Mastercard officials at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday, read a press release.

"Such recognition will encourage us to work with more vigour towards reaching our goal of Smart Bangladesh. We, along with our partners, want to speed up the ongoing digital transformation, eventually leading our country to a cashless society," said Jhalak.

Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, attended the ceremony as chief guest, while Helen LaFave, deputy chief of mission at US Embassy to Bangladesh, was present as special guest.

Among others, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan and Md Motasem Billah, directors of the payment systems department of the Bangladesh Bank, Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer, Shyamol B Das, chief digital officer, Golam Jamil Ahmed, head of product development, and Sirajus Salekin, head of business planning, were present.