Mutual Trust Bank spearheads open banking revolution with Grameenphone

Mutual Trust Bank signed an agreement with Grameenphone, the leading mobile telecom operator in Bangladesh, to launch credit card lead generation application services through the MyGP app.

Through this agreement, the bank aims to empower customers with unprecedented convenience and accessibility.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of the mobile telecom operator, penned the deal at GP House in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

This partnership heralds the dawn of Banking as a Service (BaaS) in Bangladesh, with the launch of credit card lead generation application services through the MyGP app.

The bank's strategic alliance with the mobile telecom operator will exemplify its commitment to pioneering new frontiers in banking, leveraging Grameenphone's robust Platform as a service (PaaS) to seamlessly integrate banking functionalities within the MyGP app.

This strategic collaboration underscores the bank's relentless pursuit of digital innovation and its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers.

By embracing an open banking philosophy, MTB not only enhances customer experiences but also unlocks a wealth of opportunities that will drive financial inclusion and economic growth across Bangladesh towards the government's vision for a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.