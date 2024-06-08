Mercantile Bank gets Mastercard licence

Morshed Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank, receives a licence from Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, at a function held at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank has joined hands with Mastercard to secure a licence from the global payment technology service provider as its principal member.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard, handed over the licence to Morshed Alam, chairman of the bank, at a function held at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, the bank can now provide enhanced payment facilities to its customers worldwide alongside the existing VISA card services.

Customers can enjoy ATM and POS transaction facilities globally wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Md Abdul Hannan, vice-chairmen of the bank, MA Khan Belal, chairman of the executive committee, Md Anwarul Haq, chairman of the risk management committee, ASM Feroz Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities, M Amanullah, chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK), Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors, and Jalal Hossain Khan, shareholder, were present.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director, and Zakia Sultana, director of Mastercard, Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, and Ashim Kumar Saha, deputy managing directors, Tapash Chandra Paul, chief financial officer, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, senior executive vice-presidents, and Mostafizur Rahman, head of card division and digital banking and innovation division, were also present.