Mehmood Husain new chairman of IFIC Bank

Md Mehmood Husain has been elected the chairman of IFIC Bank PLC.

The election was held at the first meeting of the reconstituted board of directors of the bank at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

This was the 894th board meeting of the bank, according to a press release.

Md Ebtadul Islam, Sajjad Zohir, Kazi Md Mahboob Kashem, Md Golam Mostofa and Md Monzorul Haque, directors of the bank, were present at the meeting.

Among others, Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of the bank, Mokammel Hoque, company secretary, M Mozibar Rahman, head of Internal Control & Compliance, and Dilip Kumar Mandal, chief financial officer, were also present.