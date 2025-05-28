Meghna Bank to raise Tk 400 crore through bond issuance

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank PLC, and Syed Rashed Hussain, chief executive officer of BRAC EPL Investment Limited, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank PLC has announced plans to raise Tk 400 crore through the issuance of its second subordinated bond, aimed at further strengthening its capital base.

In this regard, the bank has entered into an agreement with BRAC EPL Investment Limited, an investment bank, which will act as the sole arranger for the bond issuance.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syed Rashed Hussain, chief executive officer of BRAC EPL Investments Limited, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Sajib Kumar Saha, chief financial officer of Meghna Bank, was also present, along with other senior officials from both organisations.