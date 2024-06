Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and chief executive officer of Meghna Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch of the bank as chief guest at Bhulta, Narayanganj recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently opened the 54th branch of the bank at Bhulta in Narayanganj.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the new branch as chief guest.

Kimiwa Saddat and Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present alongside other senior executives of the bank, special guests, distinguished businesspeople and representatives from corporate companies.