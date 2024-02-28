Meghna Bank inks deal with Nagad over interoperable transactions

HN Ashequr Rahman, chairman of Meghna Bank, and Tanvir A Mishuk, executive chairman and CEO of Nagad Ltd, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently signed a strategic alliance agreement with Nagad Limited, enabling MeghnaPay customers to make their interoperable transactions and payments conveniently through the Nagad platform.

HN Ashequr Rahman, chairman of the bank, and Tanvir A Mishuk, executive chairman and CEO of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, inked the deal at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani, read a press release.

"This alliance will create new horizons for both organisations and present a significant business opportunity in the financial landscape," said Rahman.

"Together, we're driving nationwide momentum towards the dream of "Cashless Bangladesh 2027", revolutionising financial services, and creating unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation," he added.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the MFS provider, and Shyamol B Das, additional managing director, alongside senior officials of both organisations were also present.