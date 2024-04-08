Meghna Bank approves 12.50% dividend

HN Ashequr Rahman, founder and chairman of Meghna Bank, attends the bank's 11th annual general meeting at the Lakeshore Hotel in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Shareholders approved a 12.50 percent dividend for 2023. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank approved a 12.50 percent dividend, including 10 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The approval was given at the 11th annual general meeting of the bank held at the Lakeshore Hotel in the capital's Gulshan recently, the bank said in a press release.

HN Ashequr Rahman, founder and chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Among others, Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, along with other directors and sponsors also attended the meeting.