Jamuna Bank steps into 24 years of operations

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of Jamuna Bank, cuts a cake to celebrate the bank’s 24 years of operations at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank stepped into 24 years of operations by celebrating its commitment to modern and innovative banking services, risk-free investments, and economic stability.

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the celebrations by cutting a cake at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The bank's chairman expressed gratitude to all officials, customers, stakeholders, and well-wishers for bringing the bank to such heights.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, which senior officials and staff from across the country joined virtually.