Islami Bank launches special remittance marketing campaign

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a campaign, styled “Islami Bank-Western Union Special Remittance Marketing Campaign” at Islami Bank Tower in Motijheel, Dhaka today. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh has launched a campaign styled "Islami Bank-Western Union Special Remittance Marketing Campaign" in Dhaka today.

Under the campaign, clients can win a cash prize of Tk 1 lakh through a digital draw every banking day for sending remittance through Western Union.

But one mega-winner will get Tk 3 lakh, which includes the cost of round-trip air tickets to the nation from which they sent the remittance.

Each winner will receive the money through a co-branded card.

The offer will continue until March 6.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest at the Islami Bank Tower in Motijheel, read a press release.

"The bank has set a new milestone by collecting foreign remittances worth $700 million in January 2024, enjoying around 35 percent market share," said Moula.

"Around 13 million people of the country are contributing to these remittances by working in different countries around the world. Currently, Bangladesh ranks 7th in the global remittance market."

He informed that Islami Bank has agreements with 155 remittance service providers in different countries.

"Expatriates can remit their hard-earned money fast and safely through these remittance houses at a lower cost. A dedicated team of skilled and trained manpower is working tirelessly round the clock," he added.

Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director, presided over the programme, where Prem Sugunesh, senior manager of business development for South Asia at Western Union, and Muhammad Qaisar Ali and JQM Habibullah, additional managing directors of the bank, were present.

Among others, Shihabul Hasan, head of operations for South Asia at Western Union, Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, head of the international services wing of the bank, and Md Nayer Azam, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing directors, were also present alongside Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO.