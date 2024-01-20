Iqbal becomes DMD of Prime Bank

Prime Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Md Iqbal Hossain, was serving the bank as senior executive vice-president and deputy CAMLCO prior to the new charge, said a press release.

Hossain joined Prime Bank in 2004.

He had more than 26 years of experience across various functions in organisations across the globe.

He previously worked for Bangladesh AEC, UNICEF, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, and Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Under his supervision, Prime Bank began its IT infrastructure development to automate all of its services and operations.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in applied physics & electronics from the University of Rajshahi and did an MS in CSE from Shanghai University, China.