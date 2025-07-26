IFIC Bank’s deposits surpass Tk 51,000 crore

Md Mehmood Husain, chairman of IFIC Bank PLC, addresses at the bank’s “Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025”, at IFIC Tower in the capital’s Purana Paltan today. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank PLC has surpassed a total deposit volume of Tk 51,000 crore, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Md Mehmood Husain, chairman of the bank, made the announcement during the bank's "Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025", held at IFIC Tower in the capital's Purana Paltan today.

In his address, Husain attributed the renewed confidence of customers to the establishment of sound governance practices within the bank.

"The steady growth of IFIC Bank is a direct result of transparent and accountable operations carried out by our senior leadership and officials at all levels," he said.

Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of the bank, presided over the conference. He underscored the significance of ensuring sustainable growth and strict compliance in transforming IFIC into a resilient and forward-looking financial institution.

He also outlined various initiatives undertaken by the bank to cultivate a workforce of skilled and future-ready professionals.

Kazi Md Mahboob Kasem, Md Golam Mostofa and Md Monzorul Haque, directors of the bank, and Dilip Kumar Mondol, chief financial officer, were also present, alongside deputy managing directors, officials from the head office and managers from 189 branches across the country.