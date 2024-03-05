IFIC Bank holds ‘Business Conference’ in Cumilla

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of IFIC Bank, poses for photographs with award-winning employees and participants during the “IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference” for employees for Cumilla and Noakhali regions of the bank in Cumilla recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank recently organised a conference styled "IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference" for employees of Cumilla and Noakhali regions.

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the event in Cumilla as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and head of branch business of the bank, delivered the welcome speech.

The bank awarded top performing employees from respective branches and sub-branches for their contribution to deposit collection, loan disbursement, and loan recovery.