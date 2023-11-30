iFarmer strikes deal with Prime Bank

Fahad Ifaz, chief executive officer of iFarmer, and Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

iFarmer, a tech-enabled one-stop solution for smallholder farmers, has signed an agreement with Prime Bank to accelerate financing for farmers with the intention to empower female farmers in Bangladesh.

Currently, iFarmer is working with more than 1 lakh registered farmer families across 26 districts.

Fahad Ifaz, chief executive officer of iFarmer, and Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, inked the deal in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

iFarmer provides various services to farmers such as by providing agricultural advice, giving agri elements and agri machinery services for easier and better cultivation and purchasing produced goods.

Irfan Islam, banking and financial sector adviser of iFarmer, Forhad Julfiker Rafel, vice-president of field operations, and Ettesam Bari Rio, specialist for financial service and mobilisation, were present.

Mohammad Ebnul Alam Palash, senior vice-president, in-charge, MSME banking division of the bank, Md Fazle Rabby, senior vice-president, MSME banking division, and Asad Bin Rashid, assistant vice-president and head agri support, were also present.