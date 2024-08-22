IDLC Finance gets new AMD and two DMDs

IDLC Finance promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD) today.

The official, Syed Javed Noor, had been serving the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) as deputy managing director, according to a press release.

Noor has been with IDLC Finance since 2001, contributing significantly to various divisions, including corporate and consumer banking.

He previously worked for Standard Chartered and HSBC Bank.

His extensive experience in the banking sector places him well to continue driving IDLC's strategic vision.

Noor obtained his master's degree in pharmacy from the University of Dhaka and completed an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the same university.

The NBFI also promoted Mir Tariquzzaman and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed to the post of the deputy managing director (DMD) at its 343rd board meeting.

Tariquzzaman had been serving as general manager and chief technology officer concurrently prior to his promotion.

He joined IDLC Finance as a management trainee in 1995.

His leadership in establishing and managing IDLC's dynamic IT infrastructure has been instrumental to the company's technological advancements.

Tariquzzaman completed his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.

On the other hand, Mesbah had been working as general manager. He joined IDLC in 2010.

With over 23 years of experience in the banking sector, he has led the corporate, consumer, and wealth management divisions at IDLC.

He previously worked for Dhaka Bank Limited and National Bank Limited.

He obtained his master's degree in finance and banking from the University of Dhaka and did an MBA from the London University of Technology and Research.