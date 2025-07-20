HSBC crowned ‘Best Bank for Sustainable Finance’ by Euromoney

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) has been honoured with the awards of "Best Bank for Sustainable Finance" and "Best Bank for Large Corporates in Bangladesh" at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, according to a press release.

The Best Bank for Large Corporates award underscores HSBC's strength in serving Bangladesh's leading businesses with integrated banking solutions that support growth, investment and cross-border expansion.

The Best Bank for Sustainable Finance recognition highlights the bank's pivotal role in advancing the country's sustainability agenda through innovative financing models and long-term partnerships with clients.

Euromoney has also named HSBC the "World's Best Bank for Large Corporates and Public Sector Clients" as well as "Asia's Best Bank for Large Corporates".

Sharing his remarks on the accolades, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, stated: "These recognitions are powerful testaments, not only to our leadership in international connectivity and innovation, but also to the heartfelt trust and strong partnerships we have built with our customers."

"We are profoundly honoured by this recognition, which we believe will serve as a powerful encouragement, driving us to accelerate our progress and consistently deliver exceptional solutions and service excellence," he added.

These accolades reflect HSBC's strong international connectivity and global expertise.

They are also a testament to HSBC's continued leadership in delivering best-in-class financial solutions and strategic support to clients across key sectors.

With a global network spanning more than 58 countries and territories, HSBC enables businesses in Bangladesh to grow locally and expand internationally, acting as a trusted partner in their transformation journeys.

HSBC operations in China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom were also among the Euromoney award winners across various categories.