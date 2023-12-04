Global Islami Bank opens agent banking outlet in Sirajganj

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate an “Adachaki Agent Banking Outlet” of the bank in Belkuchi, Sirajganj today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank launched an agent banking outlet named "Adachaki Agent Banking Outlet" in Belkuchi, Sirajganj today.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, inaugurated the outlet as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors of the bank, Zulfiquar Ali Khan, executive vice-president and head of general services division, Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, vice-president and head of marketing, Ahmed Shoeb, vice-president and head of branch operation division, and AKM Nurul Afsar, senior assistant vice-president and head of agent banking division, were also president.