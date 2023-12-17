Global Islami Bank opens 2 branches, 3 sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate two branches and three sub-branches of the bank at five different districts across the country from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank recently opened two new branches and three sub-branches at five different districts across Bangladesh.

Of the branches, the bank launched a branch in Rangamati, which is its 100th branch, and another one at Ramkrishnapur Bazar in Comilla, which is its 101st branch.

It has also opened three sub-branches on Bayazid Bostami Road in Chattogram, Khilgaon Thana of Dhaka and Munshirhat of Feni, the bank said in a press release.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the branches and sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka as chief guest.

Among others, Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors, Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, were present.