Global Islami Bank inks financing deal with FHP

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, and Krishna Chandra Das, member secretary of the Society for Family Happiness & Prosperity, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank (GIB) recently signed an agreement on financing in dairy, poultry and fishing projects in the area of Kishoreganj with the Society for Family Happiness & Prosperity (FHP), a microcredit financial institution.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, and Krishna Chandra Das, member secretary of the FHP, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Among others, Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors of the bank, Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, SM Mizanur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of investment division, Poly Rani Das, regional manager of the FHP, and Md Nazrul Islam, assistant director, were also present.