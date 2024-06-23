Exim Bank opens relocated Chattogram EPZ branch

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the bank’s relocated Chattogram EPZ branch in the port city recently. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank recently opened its relocated Chattogram EPZ (CEPZ) branch.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest at the Commercial Complex of Chattogram Export Processing Zone in the port city, the bank said in a press release.

Hossain said Exim Bank always prioritises the needs of customers, and this is why, the CEPZ branch has been shifted to the new location.

Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of the bank, SM Abu Zaker, additional deputy managing director, Sheikh Md Abdun Noor, acting executive director of Chattogram EPZ, and Mustafa Mahmud, managing director of JMS Group, were present.

Among others, Anisur Rahman Chowdhury, regional manager for Chattogram of the bank, and Sanjib Chatterjee, head of corporate affairs, branding division and marketing division, were also present.