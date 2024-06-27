Exim Bank announces 10% cash dividend

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Exim Bank, presides over the bank’s 25th annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. The meeting declared a 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually yesterday.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

In his speech, Mazumder expresses satisfaction at the success of Exim Bank in spite of various difficulties in the banking sector in the past year. He also thanked the shareholders for supporting the activities of the board of directors.

The meeting also approved financial statements along with the audited balance sheet and profit and loss accounts for the year 2023.

Mohammad Abdullah, Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, Md Nurul Amin Faruk and Anjan Kumar Saha, directors, and Md Nazmus Salehin and Meah Mohammad Kawsar Alam, independent directors, were present.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and chief executive, Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing directors, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam, deputy managing directors, and Md Monirul Islam, company secretary, were also present.