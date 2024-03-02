EBL gets Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2024 award

Bangladesh Eastern Bank (EBL) has been ranked No 1 "Market Leader" in Euromoney domestic category in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2024.

The bank also ranked top in last year's Trade Finance Survey, the bank said in a press release.

"We are delighted to receive such a valuable recognition from the clients. At EBL we consider each recognition an inspiration to do even better," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank.

Annually, Euromoney surveys clients across the world to ask which financial institutions they consider to be the best providers in their markets and how those firms perform across a range of categories.

The 2024 survey reached more respondents than ever before. Over 13,000 corporate clients and financial institutions ranked and scored the industry's leading banks to inform close to 180 rankings across seven regions and almost 60 countries.

Recently, EBL also received the Asiamoney Best Domestic Bank 2023 Award, gold trophy at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022, and ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance.

A London-based publication focused on business and finance, Euromoney Trade Finance Survey results produce two rankings -- Market Leader and Best Service -- globally, regionally and nationally.