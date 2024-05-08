EBL Connect wins Digital CX Award

Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking and Eastern Bank, receives an award at the Digital CX Awards 2024 organised by The Digital Banker in Singapore recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

EBL Connect, an online banking platform of Eastern Bank, recently won the "Outstanding Digital CX – Cash Management Platform 2024" award from The Digital Banker at the Digital CX Awards 2024 in Singapore.

Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking and Eastern Bank, received the award, according to a press release.

With over 817 entries, EBL Connect has stood out in fulfilling the stringent criteria set by The Digital Banker's judging panel this year, composed of industry experts from world renowned organisations.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional online banking experience to our customers. This award further solidifies our position as a leader in digital innovation within the financial services industry," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bank, EBL Connect now facilitates over 30 percent of the total volume of internet banking transactions in Bangladesh.

The Digital Banker is a globally respected entity in financial service news, business intelligence, research and awards. They organise the Digital CX Awards, the world's only programme dedicated to recognising pioneering innovation in digital customer experience across the financial services sector.