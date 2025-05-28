Eastern Bank unveils Visa virtual prepaid card

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, pose for photographs during the launch of the virtual prepaid card at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has launched a new Visa virtual prepaid card portfolio, offering customers a fully digital, eco-friendly payment solution.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the virtual prepaid card at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The portfolio comprises two variants: the EBL Daraz Co-Brand Visa Virtual Prepaid Card and the EBL Visa Lifestyle Virtual Prepaid Card.

Notably, the EBL Virtual Prepaid Card enables customers to open and issue the card entirely online via the Skybanking app without the prerequisite of an existing relationship with the bank.

This seamless onboarding process empowers users to access full card functionality directly from their mobile devices, delivering a solution that is secure, flexible, and environmentally conscious.

The initiative underscores the bank's unwavering commitment to innovation and digital transformation within the banking sector, the press release also said.

Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of the bank; M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking; Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services; attended the programme.

Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, Ashish Chakraborty, director of AE for South Asia, and Tawfique Imam, head of products, were also present, along with other high officials from both organisations.