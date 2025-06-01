Eastern Bank unveils ‘Mastercard Virtual Prepaid Cards’
Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has recently launched "Mastercard Virtual Prepaid Cards", offering a fully digital, environmentally responsible payment solution.
Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, inaugurated the cards as the chief guest at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.
These virtual cards are available in two variants: the EBL Banglalink Mastercard Co-Brand Virtual Prepaid Card and the EBL Mastercard Aqua Virtual Prepaid Card.
The cards are designed to deliver a seamless, fully digital card issuance experience via the Skybanking mobile application, enabling even those without an existing banking relationship to acquire and activate a card with ease.
This innovative digital onboarding process brings the full suite of card services directly to users' smartphones, combining robust security features with versatile functionality and an eco-conscious design.
Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of EBL; M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking; Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services; and Sohail Alim, director of Bangladesh at Mastercard; along with others officials from both organisations, were also present.
