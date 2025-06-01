Eastern Bank unveils ‘Mastercard Virtual Prepaid Cards’

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC, poses for photographs during the launch of the “Mastercard Virtual Prepaid Cards” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank PLC

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has recently launched "Mastercard Virtual Prepaid Cards", offering a fully digital, environmentally responsible payment solution.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, inaugurated the cards as the chief guest at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

These virtual cards are available in two variants: the EBL Banglalink Mastercard Co-Brand Virtual Prepaid Card and the EBL Mastercard Aqua Virtual Prepaid Card.

The cards are designed to deliver a seamless, fully digital card issuance experience via the Skybanking mobile application, enabling even those without an existing banking relationship to acquire and activate a card with ease.

This innovative digital onboarding process brings the full suite of card services directly to users' smartphones, combining robust security features with versatile functionality and an eco-conscious design.

Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of EBL; M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking; Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services; and Sohail Alim, director of Bangladesh at Mastercard; along with others officials from both organisations, were also present.