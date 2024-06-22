Eastern Bank, Sun Pharma strike deal on payroll banking

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, and Md Wahidur Rashid, senior manager for finance and accounts of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently signed an agreement on payroll banking with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Md Wahidur Rashid, senior manager for finance and accounts of the drug-maker, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the drug-maker's employees will enjoy preferential banking services at the bank, including dual-currency cards and loan facilities.

Among others, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking, and Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking, were also present.