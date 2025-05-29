Eastern Bank gives awards to winners of Skybanking Ramadan Campaign

Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of Eastern Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with winners of the bank’s promotional initiative, styled “EBL Skybanking Ramadan Campaign 2024”, at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has recognised the winners of its promotional initiative, styled "EBL Skybanking Ramadan Campaign 2024".

Winners were selected based on the highest cumulative transaction values recorded during the campaign period.

Conducted throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign was designed to advance the bank's digital banking agenda by encouraging customers to utilise the EBL Skybanking app for a range of financial transactions.

Winners received an assortment of premium prizes, including iPhones, MacBooks, smart televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and other valuable gifts.

Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of EBL, presented the awards as the chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

"This campaign is a testament to our continued commitment to digital transformation, where we recognise and reward loyal customers who are embracing the future of banking," said Faiz during the prize-giving ceremony.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at the bank; Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services; and Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, head of digital banking, along with other senior officials of the bank, were also present.