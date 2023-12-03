Dhaka Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

Banking
Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, receives an award from Atiur Rahman PhD, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, in the 5th edition of the “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank has clinched an award at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023" for their contribution to innovation and success in driving business growth.

The bank won the award in the category of "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation)", the bank said in a press release.

Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, handed over the award to Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, in the 5th edition of the "Mastercard Excellence Awards" held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden recently.

Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Dhaka, attended the programme as guest of honour.

Among others, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the Payment Systems Department (PSD) of the Bangladesh Bank, Md Motasem Billah, director of the PSD, Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the central bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, were present.

