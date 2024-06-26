Dhaka Bank declares 10% cash dividend

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, presides over the bank’s 29th annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. The meeting announced a 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 29th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today, the bank said in a press release.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

The shareholders also approved the audited financial statements for 2023 at the AGM.

Amanullah Sarker, vice-chairman of the bank, ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founder vice-chairman, Reshadur Rahman, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mohammed Hanif, Md Amir Ullah, Tahidul Hossain Chowhdury, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Jashim Uddin, Rokshana Zaman, Manoara Khandaker and Rakhi Das Gupta, directors, were present.

Among others, Ahbab Ahmed, Feroz Ahmed, and Mohammad Ali Taslim, independent directors, AKM Shahnawaj, acting managing director, and Md Shahjahan Miah, company secretary, were also present.