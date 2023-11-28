Dhaka Bank brings credit card for Gulshan Club

Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director of Dhaka Bank, Rafiqul Alam (Helal), president of Gulshan Club, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, attend the launching ceremony of a Mastercard co-branded credit card for Gulshan Club’s members at the club’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank has launched a Mastercard co-branded credit card for Gulshan Club's members at the latter's office in Dhaka recently.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director of the bank, Rafiqul Alam (Helal), president of the club, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, unveiled the card, said a press release.

The card has been designed to enhance the lifestyle and travel experiences of the club's members, such as lifetime annual fee waiver, unlimited complimentary access to the Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, airport pick and drop facility, round-the-year Buy-1, Get-1 offers at renowned 5-star hotels, etc.

Mohammad A Arafat, member of parliament from the constituency of Dhaka 17, MA Quader (Anu), director and adviser of Gulshan Club Olympiad, Rezaul Haque (Razu), director and vice-chairman, and Wahiduzzaman (Tamal), chairman of the Olympiad organising committee of the club, were present.

Among others, Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of the bank, Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director and head of corporate division, HM Mostafizur Rahaman, executive vice-president and head of the retail business division, and Zakia Sultana, director for Bangladesh at Mastercard, were also present.