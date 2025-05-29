Community Bank organises 6th AGM

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, presides over the bank’s 6th annual general meeting at the Police headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC has declared a cash dividend for the financial year ending on December 31, 2024.

The announcement was made during the bank's sixth annual general meeting (AGM), held on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, who serves as chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

In his address, Alam expressed his confidence that the bank's progress would continue through the introduction of community-focused innovative products and smart banking solutions tailored to individuals from all walks of life.

He further noted, "Looking ahead, Community Bank will concentrate on enhancing both business performance and customer experience through several key initiatives. These include setting up dedicated service desks for members of the Bangladesh Police at every branch and sub-branch, launching technology-driven products and service innovations to reach distant and marginalised communities, and investing in human resource development to foster a 'service-first' culture."

Md Matiur Rahman Sheikh, additional IG (admin) of Bangladesh Police; AKM Shahidur Rahman, director general of Rapid Action Battalion; Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional IG (rector) of Police Staff College Bangladesh; Golam Rasul, additional IG (special branch) of Bangladesh Police; and Md Tawfique Mahbub Chowdhury, additional IG (develpoment); attended the meeting.

Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, DIG (admin) of police headquarters at Bangladesh Police; Shoeb Reaz Alam, DIG (SPBN); Md Aminul Islam, DIG (police telecom); Muntashirul Islam, additional DIG (highway police); Sufian Ahmed, additional DIG (joint police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police); Ahmad Muyeed, additional DIG of Bangladesh Police Kallyan Trust; Kamrul Hasan Talukdar, inspector of Bangladesh Police and president of Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, independent director; Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge); and Saiful Alam, company secretary; were also present.