Commercial Bank of Ceylon chair meets BB governor

Visiting the Commercial Bank of Ceylon’s Chairman AKW Jayawardane poses for photographs with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder during a meeting at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

AKW Jayawardane, chairman of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, who is on a trip to Bangladesh, paid a courtesy visit to Abdur Rauf Talukder, governor of the Bangladesh Bank.

Jayawardane was accompanied by Sharhan Muhseen, deputy chairman of the bank, and Sanath Manatunge, global managing director, during the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Najith Meewanage, chief executive officer of the bank, and Mahmud Hossain, deputy CEO and head of corporate banking, were also present.