City Bank inks deal with ADN Telecom

City Bank has signed an agreement on employee banking facility with ADN Telecom Ltd.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Asif Mahmood, chairman of ADN Telecom, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under the agreement, ADN Telecom will avail employee banking facilities of City Bank.

Among others, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, Nurullah Chaudhury, deputy managing director, Md Ashanur Rahman, chief economist and country business manager, Md Arup Haider, head of retail banking, and Hasan Uddin Ahmed, head of employee banking, and Henry Hilton, managing director of ADN Telecom, and Ziaul Haque, director and chief business officer, were present.