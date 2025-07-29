City Bank brings City Impex for seamless trade services

Hossain Khaled, the new chairman of City Bank PLC, inaugurates the new online platform, titled “City Impex”, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Aziz Al Kaiser, the immediate past chairman of the bank, was present. Photo: City Bank

City Bank PLC has recently launched a new online platform, titled "City Impex", to provide seamless trade services.

Clients can carry out all types of trade transactions through City Impex from anywhere in the world and at any time, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Hossain Khaled, the new chairman of the bank, inaugurated the platform at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Aziz Al Kaiser, the immediate past chairman of the bank, also attended the launching ceremony.

With this new platform, clients can access advanced features such as real-time trade transaction status, user-friendly transaction requests, report generation, transaction advices, SWIFT messages, SMS and email notifications, 24/7 online services, and real-time statements secured by robust digital security measures.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank; Faruk Ahmed, deputy managing director and head of TSD; and Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, deputy managing director and head of wholesale banking; along with other senior officials of the bank and clients, were also present at the event.