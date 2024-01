Towfika Aftab, chairperson of Citizens Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the bank’s new branch on Jhawtola road in Cumilla on Saturday. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank opened a new branch on Jhawtola Road in Cumilla on Saturday.

Towfika Aftab, chairperson of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Sk Md Iftekharul Islam, a director of the bank, and Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO, along with other senior executives were also present.