Brac Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

Brac Bank has won the highest number of awards – five in five categories – at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023" in recognition of its outstanding business and innovation in various card issuing and acquiring segments.

The bank earned the "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic)", "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International)", "Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Issuing)", "Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Acquiring)" and "Excellence in Mastercard POS Acquiring Business" awards.

Selim R F Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, received an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, at the Mastercard Excellence Awards at a local hotel in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

"This recognition from Mastercard for consecutive years shows our business strength in card issuing and acquiring business across the industry, and focus on innovation in new business arenas," Hussain said.

This year's award ceremony coincided with 32 years of Mastercard's operations in Bangladesh.

Among others, Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Bangladesh, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the payment systems department (PSD) of the central bank, Md Motasem Billah, director of the PSD, Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the foreign exchange policy department, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, were also present.