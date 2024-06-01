BRAC Bank wins ‘Climate-focused Bank in Bangladesh’ award

Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief sustainability officer of BRAC Bank, receives an award from Achim Troster, the ambassador of German in Bangladesh, at the 24th session of the National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at the University of Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has been honoured with the "Climate-focused Bank in Bangladesh" award at the 24th session of the National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo for its strong commitment to sustainability.

The Institute of Energy of the University of Dhaka and the GreenTech Foundation jointly organised the programme with the support of the United States Agency for International Development, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority, the Infrastructure Development Company and Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association.

Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief sustainability officer of the bank, received the award from Achim Troster, the German ambassador to Bangladesh, at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at the University of Dhaka.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a climate-focused bank. Our business model, centred on governance, transparency, ethics and compliance, has paved the way for our remarkable achievements in green financing, sustainable CMSME financing, and climate-smart agriculture projects," said Hossain.

"As an organisation rooted in purpose, we maintain an unwavering commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

"This recognition will inspire us to expand our climate and sustainability initiatives further," he added.

This accolade is a testament to the bank's unwavering commitment to spearheading sustainability efforts, emphasising ethical practices, and bolstering green financing initiatives.

The bank received the top sustainability rating from Bangladesh Bank in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Alex Berg von Linde, the Swedish ambassador in Bangladesh, Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice chancellor (education) of the University of Dhaka were also present.