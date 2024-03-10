BRAC Bank sets up ‘front desk’ at Beza to serve investors

Senior Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), and Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, acting managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, inaugurate a dedicated desk set up by the bank for investors at the Beza’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has set up a dedicated "Front Desk" at the one stop service (OSS) centre of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) to provide banking services to economic zone investors.

Senior Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Beza, and Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, acting managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the desk at the former's head office in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

The OSS centre is a single window that provides investors with comprehensive business information and licensing services, reducing the cost of doing business and lead time.

With this desk at the OSS centre, the bank will deploy a team to cater to the advisory and banking services required by investors.

The bank has also signed a payment gateway agreement with Beza, enabling inventors to pay lease fees, get government permission, and avail no objection certificates (NOCs).

Under customised payment gateway solutions, investors will benefit from seamless digital transactions through Visa and MasterCard with faster processing time using BRAC Bank's online merchant service portal.

Among others, AKM Faisal Halim, head of transaction banking of the bank, Khairuddin Ahmed, head of merchant acquiring, and Arif Chowdhury, unit head of transaction banking, were also present.