BRAC Bank opens relocated branch on Madani Avenue

BRAC Bank recently relocated its branch from Natun Bazar to the Grameen Banglar Akshay Tower on Madani Avenue in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

"As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. The bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to individual customers and business clients in this financially important area as their partner in prosperity," said Hussain.

"With our enhanced presence in the Gulshan area, locals will enjoy the most modern online banking solutions at their convenience."

"As we move here, we promise a delightful customer experience for the neighbourhood's people. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.

BRAC Bank runs its banking operations across the country with 187 branches, 40 sub-branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME unit offices, and 1,080 agent banking outlets.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of branches of the bank, attended the inauguration ceremony, where AKM Tareq and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal heads, along with other senior officials of the bank were also present.