BRAC Bank launches VISA platinum Flexi Card

BRAC Bank recently launched a new "VISA Platinum Flexi Credit Card" designed for the youth and young professionals aspiring to elevate their lifestyle.

The new credit card comes with a wide range of lifestyle, travel, hotel stay, and dine-in benefits for cardholders at a competitive annual fee.

The card's welcome pack offers discounts at electronic shop Gadget & Gear, travel partner ShareTrip, fashion outlet Artisan, restaurant partner Six Seasons Hotel and resort partner Dera Resort & Spa, according to a press release.

The card will make e-commerce transactions easy and convenient for the new generation customers with opportunities to avail bonus reward points at leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, AliExpress and Google.

Commenting on the youth-centric credit card, Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, said: "Equipped with advanced contactless technology, the card offers attractive privileges and flexible payment options to cater to their evolving needs.

"With this card, we aim to complement the unique lifestyle of the next generation and support their personal and professional achievements."

The cardholders will enjoy double reward points on point of sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions on Fridays.

The card will facilitate contactless transactions, enabling smart, on-the-go and touch-free transactions preferred by the young people. The cashless transactions will entitle them to a monthly 200 bonus reward point for minimum retail spending worth Tk 10,000.

Cardholders will be allowed to convert any retail purchases to a six-month EMI at zero percent interest with the "Super P@yflex" programme.

Moreover, up to 36 months zero percent EMI is available at more than 900 partner merchants across the country.

Keeping in mind the travel trends of young people, the card will offer complimentary visits to Balaka Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport throughout the year along with access to over 1,100 international lounges with Loungekey facility at a cost of $29 per visit per person.