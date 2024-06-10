BRAC Bank, Berger Paints sign deal to collect share subscription money of rights offering

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an agreement to collect share subscription money of Berger Paints Bangladesh's rights offering.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of the bank, and Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of the paints and coatings manufacturer, penned the deal at the latter's office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank will collect share subscription money against the upcoming rights offering of Berger Paints.

Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, group chief financial officer and director of the paints and coatings manufacturer, Mohammad Golam Mostofa, chief finance controller, Asif Mahmud Taiseer, head of treasury management, and AKM Faisal Halim, head of transaction banking of the bank, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.