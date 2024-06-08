BIA organises training on bancassurance for Midland Bank’s officials

Md Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary to the ministry of the ministry of finance, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme organised by Bangladesh Insurance Academy for Midland Bank’s officials at the BIA’s head office in the capital’s Mohakhali recently. Photo: Midland Bank

The Bangladesh Insurance Academy (BIA) recently organised a training programme on bancassurance for Midland Bank's officials at the former's head office in the capital's Mohakhali.

Md Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary to the ministry of finance, attended the programme as chief guest. A total of 52 executives and officers of the bank and faculties of the BIA participated in the three-day training Programme.

Zahid Hossain, joint secretary and director (additional duty) of the Bangladesh Insurance Academy, chaired the event.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and SM Nuruzzaman, chief executive officer of Zenith Islami Life Insurance, were present as special guests.

Md Rashed Akter, head of bancassurance department of the bank, and Shahadat Hossain, head of bancassurance department of Zenith Islami Life, along with other officials from both the organisations were also present.