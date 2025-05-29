Bengal Commercial Bank organises national sales convention

Tarik Morshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Bengal Commercial Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the “National Sales Convention 2025” of the bank at the BGCB Training Centre at Dilkusha, Motijheel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank PLC (BGCB) recently convened its "National Sales Convention 2025" at the BGCB Training Centre, located at Dilkusha, Motijheel in Dhaka. The event was held under the theme "Leading Business, Inspiring Growth."

Tarik Morshed, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, attended the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

The convention brought together members of the bank's national sales team, with active participation from employees engaged in SME and retail banking, to conduct a comprehensive review of business performance.

KM Awlad Hossain, additional managing director and chief business officer, presided over the proceedings.

Participants engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the overall development and strategic direction of BGCB's SME and retail banking segments.

Md Humayun Kabir, deputy managing director and company secretary of the bank, was also present, alongside the respective heads of SME and retail banking.