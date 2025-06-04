Bank Asia’s agent banking deposits surpass Tk 6,000cr

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of Bank Asia PLC, inaugurates the programme at Bank Asia Tower in the capital’s Karwan Bazar today, celebrating the milestone of Tk 6,000 crore in deposits through the bank’s agent banking channel. Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, was also present. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC, a pioneer of agent banking in Bangladesh, has recently reached a significant milestone, accumulating deposits exceeding Tk 6,000 crore through its agent banking network.

To commemorate this achievement, the bank organised a celebratory event at the Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar today, according to a press release.

The programme was inaugurated by Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the bank, with Chairman Romo Rouf Chowdhury also present at the event.

The event was also attended by members of the board of directors and senior members of the bank's management team.