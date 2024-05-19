Bank Asia wins IFC’s ‘Best Trade Partner Bank in South Asia’ award

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the board of directors of Bank Asia, receives an award from a representative of International Finance Corporation at the IFC’s Global Trade Partners Meeting in Barcelona, Spain recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has been awarded as the "Best Trade Partner Bank in South Asia" at the International Finance Corporation's (IFC's) Global Trade Partners Meeting in Spain.

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the board of directors of Bank Asia, received the award from an IFC representative at an award-giving programme in Barcelona, the bank said in a press release.

Along with Bank Asia, some other globally recognised banks were also on the list of awardees.

This prestigious award stands as recognition of Bank Asia's enduring commitment to excellence and a testament of its unmatched capabilities among South Asian banks in fostering seamless trade transactions and driving economic growth across the world.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of Bank Asia, and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of the bank, were also present, among others, at the award presentation ceremony.