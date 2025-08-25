Bank Asia organises workshop on financial literacy in Munshiganj

Md Iqbal Mohasin, director of the Financial Inclusion Department at the Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the workshop on financial literacy, organised by Bank Asia PLC, in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has recently organised a workshop on financial literacy in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

The event brought together a large number of agents and customers from across the district to promote financial awareness and inclusion.

Md Iqbal Mohasin, director of the Financial Inclusion Department at Bangladesh Bank, attended the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director of Bank Asia PLC, presided over the session.

The workshop highlighted key issues concerning customer safety and financial awareness, including banking products and services, foreign remittances, financial management and planning, as well as cybersecurity.

Participants engaged in interactive discussions designed to strengthen their financial knowledge and practices.

Since the launch of agent banking in 2014, Bank Asia has emerged as the pioneer in this sector, currently serving over 7 million customers -- 92 percent of whom are from rural areas and 64 percent are women.

The bank also facilitates the distribution of government social safety-net allowances to 3.4 million beneficiaries nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion.

Md Serajul Islam, executive vice-president of Bank Asia PLC, along with other senior officials of the bank, was also present.