Bank Asia organises AML & CFT Conference 2024

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, attends the “AML & CFT Conference” with the theme of “AML-CFT: Fostering & Enduring a Culture of Complianceˮ organised by Bank Asia at Bank Asia Tower in the capital’s Karwan Bazar today. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia organised the annual "AML & CFT Conference 2024" with the theme of "AML-CFT: Fostering & Enduring a Culture of Complianceˮ to enhance anti-money laundering (AML) and combat the financing of terrorism (CFT).

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the conference as the chief guest at Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar today, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Biswas emphasised the challenges of money-laundering, importance of awareness and capacity building for the reporting institutions.

MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of board risk management committee and board audit committee of Bank Asia, was present as the guest of honour.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of the bank, presided over the conference.

Ziaul Hasan, deputy managing director, CAMLCO and head of channel banking of Bank Asia and chairman of the Association of Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Banks in Bangladesh, attended the event as convener.

Juairia Haque and Md Ashraful Alam, joint directors of BFIU, were present as resource persons, and discussed the day-to-day operational aspect on dos and don'ts of AML and CFT.

Around 2,800 officials from divisions, branches, centers and Islamic windows, agents of the bank virtually joined the conference.