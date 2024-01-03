Bank Asia first perpetual bond trading begins

Banking
Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia, and Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, chief regulatory officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement at DSE Tower in Dhaka’s Nikunjo recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia First Perpetual Bond, listed in the corporate bond sector of the capital market, started trading from January 1.

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia, and Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, chief regulatory officer of the Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd (DSE), signed an agreement in this regard at the DSE Tower in Dhaka's Nikunja, the bank said in a press release.

ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of DSE, ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of the bank, and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, chief financial officer, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, investment unit head, and Sumon Das, chief executive officer of Bank Asia Securities Ltd, and Md Sohel Haque, head of business and corporate advisory of City Bank Capital Resources Ltd, were also present.

