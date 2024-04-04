Bank Alfalah, Bangladesh Bank strike deal on green finance

Adil Islam, country head of Bank Alfalah, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding on green finance at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah Bangladesh recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Bank for green financing at reduced rates with support of the central bank.

Adil Islam, country head of Bank Alfalah, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the central bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, the bank said in a press release.

The MoU emphasises Bank Alfalah's commitment to offering green financing to its esteemed clients at reduced rates with support from Bangladesh Bank.

Senior officials from both institutions were present.