Arifur Rahman elected chairman of Premier Bank

Arifur Rahman, founding vice-chairman and entrepreneur shareholder of Premier Bank PLC, has been elected the new chairman of the bank.

The decision was taken at the bank's 314th board meeting held last week, according to a press release.

Rahman succeeds Mohammad Imran Iqbal, son of HBM Iqbal, who stepped down in January after leading the board for 26 years. Earlier this year, Bangladesh Bank dissolved the seven-member board headed by Imran Iqbal, who had assumed chairmanship following his father's departure.

A physician and entrepreneur, Rahman brings over four decades of diverse experience across healthcare, military medical services, banking, and business leadership.

A graduate of Dhaka Medical College, he built a long and distinguished career in Saudi Arabia, gaining recognition as a trusted physician and adviser.

He has been instrumental in promoting Bangladeshi human resources abroad, creating jobs for millions of workers -- contributions highlighted in the 2004 UNDP report.

He also established ventures, including Samorita Hospital, The Shoes BD Ltd, Denim Polymer Industries Ltd, and Always on Network Bangladesh.

He also serves as chairman of the International Institute of Global Studies and the Society for People's Advancement.